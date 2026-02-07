CIF-SS Boys Basketball pairings announced, Dons on the road, San Marcos & Bishop Diego home
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara High School boys basketball was placed in the rugged CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket and will play at top-seed Crean Lutheran in a first round game on Wednesday, February 11th.
In other first round games San Marcos will host Calabasas in D2 while Oxnard is at North Torrance.
Bishop Diego is home to Rancho Mirage in D5.
For more games involving local teams visit cifss.org
All first round games are schedule for 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 11th.