Skip to Content
Top Stories

CIF-SS Boys Basketball pairings announced, Dons on the road, San Marcos & Bishop Diego home

D6E_0217
Entenza Design
San Marcos draws Calabasas in round 1
By
Published 12:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara High School boys basketball was placed in the rugged CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket and will play at top-seed Crean Lutheran in a first round game on Wednesday, February 11th.

In other first round games San Marcos will host Calabasas in D2 while Oxnard is at North Torrance.

Bishop Diego is home to Rancho Mirage in D5.

For more games involving local teams visit cifss.org

All first round games are schedule for 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 11th.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.