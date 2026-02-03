Prep scores from local basketball and soccer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

High School Girls Soccer:

Buena 1, San Marcos 1: Bulldogs clinch outright Channel League title, 3rd straight championship for the Bulldogs. Bella Fenley scored for Buena.

(Buena ends Channel League play at 10-0-4. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos 0, Oxnard 0: Goalie Darlene Aguilar made several key saves to preserve the shutout for DP.

Santa Barbara 4, Rio Mesa 2

Ventura 2, Pacifica 0: Lyla Dritz scored a goal and had an assist for the playoff-bound Cougars.

Westlake 2, Oaks Christian 1: Warriors win Marmonte League crown. Sam Bateman scored the game-winner in stoppage time of the second half.

High School Boys Soccer:

Oxnard 3, Dos Pueblos 1: Justin Cruz scored two goals as Yellowjackets win back-to-back Channel League titles

Pacifica 3, Ventura 0

Santa Barbara 1, Rio Mesa 1

Carpinteria 2, Santa Paula 1

Cate 4, Thacher 2: Kamil Abdul-Nafeo scored two goals for the Rams who improved to 11-1 heading into next week's CIF playoffs.

Channel Islands 4, Nordhoff 1: Raiders clinch Citrus Coast League title. Adrian Padilla scored two goals.

High School Girls Basketball:

Ventura 62, Oxnard 43: Kai Staniland scored 27 points and Brinley Anderson added 26 points as the Channel League champions finish 14-0 in league and improve to 24-4 overall.

Dos Pueblos 63, Buena 27: Every player scored for DP with Carly Letendre leading the way with 13 points and Kindah Ahmad-Reda adding 12 points.

Channel Islands 56, Nordhoff 39

Oaks Christian 61, Westlake 45

High School Boys Basketball:

Camarillo 54, Oak Park 45

Oaks Christian 49, Westlake 40: Lions win 3rd straight Marmonte League title. Andrew Logan scored 17 points.

Simi Valley 50, Royal 44

Calabasas 79, Agoura 48