Prep scores from local basketball and soccer
High School Girls Soccer:
Buena 1, San Marcos 1: Bulldogs clinch outright Channel League title, 3rd straight championship for the Bulldogs. Bella Fenley scored for Buena.
(Buena ends Channel League play at 10-0-4. Entenza Design).
Dos Pueblos 0, Oxnard 0: Goalie Darlene Aguilar made several key saves to preserve the shutout for DP.
Santa Barbara 4, Rio Mesa 2
Ventura 2, Pacifica 0: Lyla Dritz scored a goal and had an assist for the playoff-bound Cougars.
Westlake 2, Oaks Christian 1: Warriors win Marmonte League crown. Sam Bateman scored the game-winner in stoppage time of the second half.
High School Boys Soccer:
Oxnard 3, Dos Pueblos 1: Justin Cruz scored two goals as Yellowjackets win back-to-back Channel League titles
Pacifica 3, Ventura 0
Santa Barbara 1, Rio Mesa 1
Carpinteria 2, Santa Paula 1
Cate 4, Thacher 2: Kamil Abdul-Nafeo scored two goals for the Rams who improved to 11-1 heading into next week's CIF playoffs.
Channel Islands 4, Nordhoff 1: Raiders clinch Citrus Coast League title. Adrian Padilla scored two goals.
High School Girls Basketball:
Ventura 62, Oxnard 43: Kai Staniland scored 27 points and Brinley Anderson added 26 points as the Channel League champions finish 14-0 in league and improve to 24-4 overall.
Dos Pueblos 63, Buena 27: Every player scored for DP with Carly Letendre leading the way with 13 points and Kindah Ahmad-Reda adding 12 points.
Channel Islands 56, Nordhoff 39
Oaks Christian 61, Westlake 45
High School Boys Basketball:
Camarillo 54, Oak Park 45
Oaks Christian 49, Westlake 40: Lions win 3rd straight Marmonte League title. Andrew Logan scored 17 points.
Simi Valley 50, Royal 44
Calabasas 79, Agoura 48