Dos Pueblos girls soccer beats San Marcos 3-1

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Hazel Burgess and Alina Seidel scored first half goals and Kacey Hurley added a second half goal as Dos Pueblos won at San Marcos 3-1.

The Chargers improve to 8-3-2 in the Channel League and 13-4-4 overall.

The Royals scored their lone goal late in the first half as Rio Chesluk scored to cut the deficit to 2-1.

San Marcos had several excellent scoring chances but DP goalie Darlene Aguilar made some outstanding saves.

The Royals are 5-6-2 in league and 6-9-2 overall.

Dos Pueblos went 4-0 in their rivalry games against Santa Barbara and San Marcos, outscoring them 12-3.