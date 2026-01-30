Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos girls soccer beats San Marcos 3-1

Darlene Aguilar made some key saves for DP
Published 12:42 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Hazel Burgess and Alina Seidel scored first half goals and Kacey Hurley added a second half goal as Dos Pueblos won at San Marcos 3-1.

The Chargers improve to 8-3-2 in the Channel League and 13-4-4 overall.

The Royals scored their lone goal late in the first half as Rio Chesluk scored to cut the deficit to 2-1.

San Marcos had several excellent scoring chances but DP goalie Darlene Aguilar made some outstanding saves.

The Royals are 5-6-2 in league and 6-9-2 overall.

Dos Pueblos went 4-0 in their rivalry games against Santa Barbara and San Marcos, outscoring them 12-3.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

