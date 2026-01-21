Channel League Boys Hoops: San Marcos pulls away from Rio Mesa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Aidan Conlan did his damage in the second quarter while teammate Koji Hefner took charge in the second half as San Marcos beat Rio Mesa 65-41 in Channel League boys basketball.

Conlan erupted for 14 second quarter points on the strength of four 3-pointers. He finished with 17 points and led San Marcos to a 32-19 halftime lead.

The senior Hefner scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half as the Royals pulled away to improve to 7-2 in league, one game back of first place Santa Barbara.

(Brody Green helps the Royals improve to 16-6 on the season. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara 83, Pacifica 65: Dons lead the Channel League at 8-1.

Oxnard 81, Buena 35: Mikey Duran-Morales scored 27 points with 7 assists, 7 rebounds and 6 steals for the Yellowjackets. Oxnard is tied with San Marcos in league at 7-2.

Ventura 65, Dos Pueblos 59: Cougars jumped out to a 36-22 halftime lead and held off DP. The Chargers got 17 points apiece from both Coulter Jay and Evan Pinsker.