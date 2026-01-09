Local water polo teams go 1-1 on Day 2 of the Tournament of Champions

Skip to Content
January 9, 2026 11:51 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Charlotte Raisin scored all 4 of her goals in the first half as San Marcos defeated San Clemente on Day 2 of the Tournament of Champions in high school girls water polo.

Later in the day the Royals lost to #1 ranked Oaks Christian 12-6.

San Marcos will play JSerra on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at Santa Barbara High School.

Dos Pueblos went 1-1 on Friday. The Chargers lost to powerhouse Mater Dei 14-4 but they scored an impressive 8-0 shutout over Foothill later in the day. Reagan Mack had 12 saves for DP who hosts Beckman on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Host Santa Barbara finished Friday 1-1 losing to Rancho Cucamonga 14-7 but beating Mira Costa 12-10.

Luna Morancey totaled 7 goals in the two games.

