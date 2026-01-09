Channel League Boys Basketball wrap-up
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
San Marcos 73 Buena 35:
(Koji Hefner scored a team-high 16 points for the Royals who improved to 4-2 in the Channel League. Entenza Design).
(11 Royals players scored in the lopsided victory including Aidan Conlan who had 14 points. Entenza Design).
Santa Barbara 64, Ventura 37: Dons 6-0 in Channel League.
Pacifica 73, Dos Pueblos 70 (OT): Will Jones Jr. scored 26 points for the Tritons. Evan Pinsker tallied 21 points for the Chargers.
Oxnard 60, Rio Mesa 50: Mikey Duran-Morales scored 15 points for the Yellowjackets.