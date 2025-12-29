Dons pull away from Bishop Diego to move to 3-0 at Santa Barbara Holiday Classic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Levi Oakes scored a game-high 23 points and Brent Sharpton added 17 points as host Santa Barbara High School defeated Bishop Diego 65-43 on Day 3 of the Holiday Classic.

The Dons are 3-0 in the tournament and they will finish up on Tuesday with a 3:00 P.M. tip against Oakland Tech.

Bishop Diego was led by freshman Shane Kwizera who scored 16 points and Damien Krautman who added 12 points.

The Cardinals (9-2) were tied with the Dons at 13 after the first quarter but went ice cold in the second quarter scoring just two points on a dunk by Krautman as they trailed 28-15 at halftime.

The Dons had the size and length advantage and they made a concerted effort to attack inside after the first quarter.

Oakes had several driving layups in the third quarter as the Dons opened up a 52-26 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

The Dons improved to 7-6 on the season.

Other tournament results:

Oakland Tech 70, San Marcos 59

Dos Pueblos 51, Pinole Valley 47: Pinsker scored 24 pts for the Chargers

Santa Paula 80, Pleasant Grove 58: Alvarez scored 21 pts for the Cardinals

St. Joseph Notre Dame 66, Righetti 51

Oaks Christian 74, Davis Sr. 46: Goodwin scored 16 pts for the Lions

Thousand Oaks 72, Dougherty Valley 64: McCord scored 23 pts for the Lancers

Rio Mesa 68, Stone Ridge Christian 46: Vargas scored 22 pts for the Spartans

Pacifica 74, Lowell 71 (2OT): Jones scored 20 pts for Tritons

Franklin 69, Oak Park 44: Prophete scored 11 pts for Eagles

Whitney 68, San Luis Obispo 47

Granada Hills Charter 68, Ventura 60