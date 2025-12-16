San Marcos stays undefeated in league with win over Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Freshman Josie Drabik scored a game-high 5 goals while senior superstar Charlotte Raisin and sophomore McKenna Stuart tallied 4 goals apiece as San Marcos cruised past Santa Barbara 19-9.
(Josie Drabik scored in every quarter for San Marcos. Entenza Design).
The Royals move to 5-0 in the Channel League and 10-2 overall.
San Marcos led 5-2 after the first quarter and 12-3 at halftime.
(Charlotte Raisin and the Royals limited the Dons to just 3 first half goals. Entenza Design).
Santa Barbara was led by Kana Wolfe and freshman Violette Bailey who scored 3 goals each while star sophomore Jules Horton chipped in with two goals.
The Dons are 12-2 on the season with both losses coming in the Channel League.