San Marcos stays undefeated in league with win over Santa Barbara

D6E_7523
Entenza Design
Charlotte Raisin scored 4 goals in San Marcos win
Published 11:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Freshman Josie Drabik scored a game-high 5 goals while senior superstar Charlotte Raisin and sophomore McKenna Stuart tallied 4 goals apiece as San Marcos cruised past Santa Barbara 19-9.

(Josie Drabik scored in every quarter for San Marcos. Entenza Design).

The Royals move to 5-0 in the Channel League and 10-2 overall.

San Marcos led 5-2 after the first quarter and 12-3 at halftime.

(Charlotte Raisin and the Royals limited the Dons to just 3 first half goals. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara was led by Kana Wolfe and freshman Violette Bailey who scored 3 goals each while star sophomore Jules Horton chipped in with two goals.

The Dons are 12-2 on the season with both losses coming in the Channel League.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

