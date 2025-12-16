Prep basketball and soccer scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -
High School Boys Basketball:
Dos Pueblos 67, Rio Mesa 53: Wyatt Gardiner scored 31 points and had 13 rebounds for DP.
High School Girls Basketball:
Dos Pueblos 60, Rio Mesa 38: Carly Letendre scored 20 pts, Kindah Ahmad-Reda added 14pts, 13 reb, 9 steals for DP.
Oxnard 46, San Marcos 30: Gia Angell scored 16 points for the Yellowjackets
Buena 62, Santa Barbara 20: Aralynn Hess scored 34 pts for Bulldogs.
Ventura 80, Pacifica 21: Kai Staniland scored 30 pts for Cougars who collected 1,000th career program win.
High School Boys Soccer:
Ventura 4, Dos Pueblos 1
Rio Mesa 2, Buena 0: Miguel Leon and Aiden Gonzalez with the goals for Spartans
High School Girls Soccer:
Dos Pueblos 1, Ventura 0: Paige Ferro scores lone goal.
Buena 4, Rio Mesa 1: Tatiana Padilla with 2 goals and 2 assists for Bulldogs.