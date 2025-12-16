Skip to Content
Prep basketball and soccer scores

High School Boys Basketball:

Dos Pueblos 67, Rio Mesa 53: Wyatt Gardiner scored 31 points and had 13 rebounds for DP.

High School Girls Basketball:

Dos Pueblos 60, Rio Mesa 38: Carly Letendre scored 20 pts, Kindah Ahmad-Reda added 14pts, 13 reb, 9 steals for DP.

Oxnard 46, San Marcos 30: Gia Angell scored 16 points for the Yellowjackets

Buena 62, Santa Barbara 20: Aralynn Hess scored 34 pts for Bulldogs.

Ventura 80, Pacifica 21: Kai Staniland scored 30 pts for Cougars who collected 1,000th career program win.

High School Boys Soccer:

Ventura 4, Dos Pueblos 1

Rio Mesa 2, Buena 0: Miguel Leon and Aiden Gonzalez with the goals for Spartans

High School Girls Soccer:

Dos Pueblos 1, Ventura 0: Paige Ferro scores lone goal.

Buena 4, Rio Mesa 1: Tatiana Padilla with 2 goals and 2 assists for Bulldogs.

