Prep basketball and soccer scores

Buena 4, Rio Mesa 1: Tatiana Padilla with 2 goals and 2 assists for Bulldogs.

Rio Mesa 2, Buena 0 : Miguel Leon and Aiden Gonzalez with the goals for Spartans

Dos Pueblos 67, Rio Mesa 53: Wyatt Gardiner scored 31 points and had 13 rebounds for DP.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.