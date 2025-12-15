Skip to Content
The paw-fect gift for kids this Christmas, The Enchanted Tails of Magic Mojo and Gail

Gail Kvistad
By
today at 11:19 am
Published 11:32 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Christmas is just days away and Christmas shopping can be stressful...especially for kids.

Your Morning News sat down with Gail Kvistad and Mojo to talk about the perfect gift you can gift a kid-The Enchanted Tails of Magic Mojo and Gail.

Kids can join Mojo the Chihuahua on a heartwarming journey to find his inner spirit and find his forever home with the inspirational Gail Good Fairy. The book is offered in English on one side and Spanish on the other.

To order a book you can email Gail at gailkvistad@gmail.com.





Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

