Girls water polo roundup: San Marcos pulls out sudden death thriller at Villa Park Tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

San Marcos 13, Long Beach Wilson 12 (OT): McKenna Stuart scored the game-winner in sudden death overtime to lift San Marcos to a 13-12 quarterfinal win at the Villa Park Tournament. USC-bound Charlotte Raisin led the way with 6 goals as San Marcos improved to 7-1 on the season.

The Royals advance to play San Diego powerhouse The Bishop's in the semifinals.

The Bishop's 13, Dos Pueblos 8: Kyra Jones, Talia Marshall and Malaya Coleman each scored two goals for the Chargers who trailed by just one goal entering the fourth quarter.

DP will play Long Beach Wilson in the 5th-8th place bracket of the Villa Park Tournament.

Santa Barbara 14, Carpinteria 5: Jules Horton had 5 goals and 3 assists to lead the Dons to the home win.

Rose Nelley added 4 goals while Luna Morancey and Violette Bailey each tallied 2 goals for 12-1 Santa Barbara.