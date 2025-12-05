UCSB works overtime to win Big West opener

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - It was not a relaxing 'Beach' day for the Gauchos.

UCSB blew a late four point lead in regulation but recovered in time to beat Long Beach State in overtime 84-77 in the Big West opener for both teams.

Colin Smith scored eight of his 18 points in overtime including a 4-point play that put UCSB up 77-72 with 2:36 to play in the extra session.

10 of the 17 points scored in overtime by the Gauchos came at the free throw line. For the game UCSB went 32-for-38 from the charity stripe including 11-for-11 from Aidan Mahaney who finished with a game-high 26 points.

The Gauchos improve to 7-2 on the season while Long Beach State dropped to 2-7.

Freshman Gavin Sykes led The Beach with 24 points including back-to-back three-pointers in the final 40 seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime tied at 67.

UCSB starting point guard Miro Little did not play the entire second half and overtime after injuring his foot. He was on the bench cheering his teammates on and he told KEYT Sports Director Mike Klan that he "tweaked" his foot.

The Gauchos host Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday at 6pm.