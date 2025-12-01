SB Athletic Round Table Wrap: DP Cross Country boys team honored

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Dos Pueblos High School celebrated their recent CIF-Southern Section Division 2 boys cross country championship at Harry's.

The team showed off their championship plaque at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon.

A proud Chargers head coach David Jackson said, "The boys are everything worth celebrating from their character to their academics, it's been a fun thing to be a part of."

Four Athlete of the Week Awards were handed out since there was no luncheon during the Thanksgiving break.

Bishop Diego High School girls basketball player Jaymi Coronado: She averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists as the Cardinals went 4-1 as the host of the Bird Cage Classic.

San Marcos High School girls cross country Sofi Hernandez: She helped the Royals to a 10th place finish at CIF-State in Division 3. Hernandez was 62nd overall with a time of 18:42.

San Marcos High School boys basketball Aidan Conlan: The junior led the Royals to two wins including a victory over previously undefeated Oaks Christian. Conlan scored 14 and 16 points respectively.

Cate High School 8-person football Josh Butler: Butler returned from a recent shoulder injury and he had a 121 total yards with two touchdowns as the Rams won a semifinal playoff game.