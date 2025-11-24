Shaw and McGhee IV look sharp in tune-up win over Nobel University

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Freshman CJ Shaw scored a game-high 23 points and Marvin McGhee IV added 14 points as UCSB cruised past Nobel University 84-49.

Shaw made 9-of-11 shots while the Bakersfield-transfer McGhee IV sank 5-of-7 from the field as he works his way back from a leg injury that delayed the start of his Gauchos tenure.

UCSB led 42-19 at the half as the Gauchos overwhelmed the Knights as expected who play in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

The Knights are coached by former Gauchos player Les Bean.

UCSB sophomore Zion Sensley recorded a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds and 11 points.

(Freshman Michael Simcoe scored 10 points. Entenza Design).

A highlight in the second half was freshman Luke Zuffelato scoring his first collegiate points.

(Luke Zuffelato scores his first points as a Gaucho in lopsided win. Entenza Design).

The Santa Barbara High School graduate Zuffelato knocked down a three-pointer and threw down a dunk as he scored all 7 of his points after the break.

The Gauchos play in the Resorts World Classic in Las Vegas starting Friday versus Lehigh.