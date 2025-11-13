Skip to Content
Bishop Diego standout Wynter Thorne-Thomsen signs with Pepperdine Beach Volleyball

PIC.00_00_19_00.Still002
Wynter celebrates signing with her teammates
By
today at 2:04 pm
Published 2:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's Wynter time for Pepperdine Beach Volleyball.

Bishop Diego High School senior Wynter Thorne-Thomsen signs to play for the Waves who have won two sand volleyball national titles in their program history.

"They like how I am a physical blocker," began Thorne-Thomsen. "I'm tall, but I also play big, I use my height. I think that's what drew them towards me, and then also being a good partner, it takes a lot to be with you and your teammate throughout everything, good and bad, you have to still look like you're winning out there."

Bishop Diego Cardinals
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

