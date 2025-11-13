Bishop Diego standout Wynter Thorne-Thomsen signs with Pepperdine Beach Volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's Wynter time for Pepperdine Beach Volleyball.

Bishop Diego High School senior Wynter Thorne-Thomsen signs to play for the Waves who have won two sand volleyball national titles in their program history.

"They like how I am a physical blocker," began Thorne-Thomsen. "I'm tall, but I also play big, I use my height. I think that's what drew them towards me, and then also being a good partner, it takes a lot to be with you and your teammate throughout everything, good and bad, you have to still look like you're winning out there."