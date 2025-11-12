Signature Moment: San Marcos celebrates twelve student-athletes with a signing ceremony
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A dozen student-athletes from San Marcos High School will play their chosen sport at some of the top athletic and academic universities in the nation.
San Marcos hosted a signing ceremony to honor this 'dynamic dozen' that are headed to schools in the Big Ten, the SEC the Ivy League and other prestigious institutions.
Mason Crang, Baseball, Fordham
Samantha Fallon, Beach Volleyball, LSU
Bethany King, Water Polo, Harvard
Avery Leck, Track and Field, Yale
Cora Loomer, Beach Volleyball, UCLA
Evyn Miller, Beach Volleyball, San Jose State
Charlotte Raisin, Water Polo, USC
Solana Sandoval, Softball, CS Monterey Bay
Grace Stone, Volleyball, Emory University
Will Stuart, Water Polo, Pepperdine
Lila Westmacott, Volleyball, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Sophie Yonker, Water Polo, Michigan