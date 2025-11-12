Skip to Content
Signature Moment: San Marcos celebrates twelve student-athletes with a signing ceremony

SAN MARCOS SIGNING DAY.00_00_05_12.Still001
Three more girls water polo players are headed to the next level
By
New
Published 10:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A dozen student-athletes from San Marcos High School will play their chosen sport at some of the top athletic and academic universities in the nation.

San Marcos hosted a signing ceremony to honor this 'dynamic dozen' that are headed to schools in the Big Ten, the SEC the Ivy League and other prestigious institutions.

Mason Crang, Baseball, Fordham

Samantha Fallon, Beach Volleyball, LSU

Bethany King, Water Polo, Harvard

Avery Leck, Track and Field, Yale

Cora Loomer, Beach Volleyball, UCLA

Evyn Miller, Beach Volleyball, San Jose State

Charlotte Raisin, Water Polo, USC

Solana Sandoval, Softball, CS Monterey Bay

Grace Stone, Volleyball, Emory University

Will Stuart, Water Polo, Pepperdine

Lila Westmacott, Volleyball, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Sophie Yonker, Water Polo, Michigan

KEYT
San Marcos High School Royals
Santa Barbara



Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

