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Ventura County

George Pierce sentenced to over three years for violent and racists threats against black couple

KEYT News
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today at 10:54 am
Published 11:12 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – George Albert Pierce of Oxnard was sentenced to three years and four months in state prison after a hate crime against a black couple in Ventura in October of last year.

On June 4, 2026, a Ventura County jury convicted Pierce of the following charges and found true the listed special allegations:

Charges

  • PC 422(a)-Criminal Threats
  • PC 664/459-Attempted Second Degree Commercial Robbery
  • PC 417(a)(1)-Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon
  • PC 422.6(a)-Violation of Civil Rights

Special Allegations

  • PC 12022(b)(1)-Use of a Deadly Weapon
  • PC 422.75(a)-Hate Crime
  • CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed With and Used a Weapon
  • CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable
  • CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant has Engaged in Violent Conduct
  • CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant has Served a Prior Prison Term
  • CRC 4.421(b)(4)-Defendant was on Probation when Crime was Committed

On October 12, 2025, a husband and wife entered a business on East Thompson Boulevard in Ventura that Pierce was sitting in front of at the time stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

As the couple entered the business, Pierce began yelling racial slurs at the black couple and repeatedly threatened to kill the husband detailed the local prosecutor's office.

Pierce then began banging on the front door of the business with his fist before kicking and body slamming the door in apparent attempts to enter the business shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the incident, Pierce removed a knife from his pocket and proceeded to stab the glass door multiple times while shouting death threats explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, arriving officers recognized Pierce from prior law enforcement responses and he was arrested at the scene.

"No one should be threatened, terrorized, or targeted because of who they are," Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said. "This state prison sentence reflects the seriousness of the conduct and sends a clear message that hate motivated crimes will not be tolerated in Ventura County."

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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