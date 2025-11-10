Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office files felony imprisonment charge on Ashlee Buzzard

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced a felony false imprisonment complaint against Ashlee Buzzard on Monday for an incident on Nov. 6.

Ashlee, 40, was last seen with her missing 9-year-old daughter, Melodee, on Oct. 9 and has not cooperated with law enforcement to confirm her safety or locate her, according to the SBCDAO.

The felony complaint ruled that Ashlee violated the personal liberty of Tyler S. Brewer through violence, menace, fraud and deceit, according to the SBCDAO.

The complaint also found the special allegation that the crime committed indicated planning, sophistication or professionalism, according to the SBCDAO.

This incident is not directly related to Melodee's disappearance and Ashlee is being held at the County North Branch Jail on $100,000 bail, according to the SBCDAO.