Skip to Content
Top Stories

Solo driver suffers major injuries after hitting ambulance in Goleta

SBCFD
By
New
today at 8:43 pm
Published 8:52 pm

GOLETA, Calif (KEYT) – A solo driver suffered major injuries after hitting an ambulance on Hollister Ave. just west of Goleta before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Ambulance personnel were not injured, and a second ambulance took the solo driver to Cottage Hospital, according to the SBCFD.

Crews closed Hollister until 8:30 p.m. due to debris cleanup and an investigation into the crash, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, according to the SBCFD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.