Solo driver suffers major injuries after hitting ambulance in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif (KEYT) – A solo driver suffered major injuries after hitting an ambulance on Hollister Ave. just west of Goleta before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Ambulance personnel were not injured, and a second ambulance took the solo driver to Cottage Hospital, according to the SBCFD.

Crews closed Hollister until 8:30 p.m. due to debris cleanup and an investigation into the crash, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, according to the SBCFD.