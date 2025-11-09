Cal Poly’s late goal pushes Mustangs past defending champs UCSB, 1-0

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KEYT) - For the first time since 2004, No. 2 seed Cal Poly is The Big West women's soccer champion. The Mustangs (10-2-9) secured a 1-0 victory over fifth-seeded and 2024 champion UC Santa Barbara (13-5-5) on Sunday at Matador Soccer Field.

The decisive goal came off the foot of the 2025 Big West Women's Soccer Championship most valuable player, Jessie Halladay, who went high to find the back of the net with just 115 seconds remaining in regulation in the contest's only score.

Cal Poly earns The Big West automatic berth into the 2025 NCAA Division I Championship field, and will learn their seed and first round opponent on Monday at 1 p.m. on ncaa.com. The Mustangs' championship is their fourth overall, on their 10th Championship final appearance, finishing as runners-up in 2021 and '23, with some odd-year magic for Cal Poly resulting in the trophy for first-year head coach Bernardo Silva.

The first half between Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara ended scoreless, with both teams creating opportunities. UCSB's Caitlyn Simons had an early chance in the ninth minute, but the shot struck the left woodwork. The Mustangs responded with a shot by Sophia Minnite in the 11th minute, which was saved by UCSB's goalkeeper, Maddie Buckley. Cal Poly's Shannon Porubski made a crucial save in the 26th minute, stopping an attempt by Haley Phillips that was heading to the bottom right of the goal.

Halladay led Cal Poly to victory with a late goal in the 88th minute, assisted by Annika Smith and Ava Mirelez. Prior to the goal, Halladay was a constant presence on the attack, taking six total shots and three on target in the game, including one that hit the right woodwork at 54:10. UCSB's Buckley made several key saves to keep the game scoreless until Halladay's decisive strike. The Mustangs' defense held strong, with Porubski making a notable save against an Emily Caughey shot in the 65th minute.

Cal Poly now advances to make the program's sixth appearance in the NCAA Championship bracket, with the previous five trips to the national postseason coming from 1999 to 2004.

The Big West also announced its 2025 Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team below:

Maddie Buckley, UC Santa Barbara

Paige Califf, CSUN

Brennan Cole, Cal Poly

Emma Corcoran, UC Santa Barbara

Mya Delaney, UC Santa Barbara

Jessie Halladay (Championship MVP), Cal Poly

Riley Liebsack, CSUN

Sophia Minnite, Cal Poly

Sienna Pimentel, Cal State Fullerton

Isaac Ranson, Cal State Fullerton

Annika Smith, Cal Poly

