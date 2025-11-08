Cate wins 5-set thriller to capture CIF-SS D7 girls volleyball title

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT)- Evangeline Little had the dig and Elise Tsai delivered a cross-court set to star Oyin Opawumi who hit through a double block that set off a wild celebration for Cate High School.

(Cate celebrates their first volleyball CIF-SS crown).

The Rams outlasted West Valley of Hemet 17-15 in the decisive fifth set to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship in girls volleyball (25-16, 25-27, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15).

Opawumi had 26 kills and 26 digs as the senior leads the Rams to their first CIF-SS title in program history.