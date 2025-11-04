Two Los Angeles men arrested for burglary in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two Los Angeles men for a pharmacy burglary just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

SLOCSO deputies, alongside CHP officers, arrived at the pharmacy and chased one suspect on foot before apprehending him.

The second suspect tried to drive away before SLOCSO deputies detained the driver at a traffic stop and determined that the car used was connected to the burglary.

Evidence in the car connected the vehicle to the crime after a preliminary investigation and SLOCSO deputies identified both men responsible for a separate pharmacy burglary in Templeton.

SLOCSO deputies believe the Templeton burglary took place before the Nipomo burglary on Tuesday morning.

SLOCSO deputies identified a 32-year-old Los Angeles man and a 41-year-old Los Angeles man and arrested both for burglary and conspiracy.