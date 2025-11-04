Sensley shines in season-opening UCSB win over outclassed SF State

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Zion Sensley led everyone with 23 points and 14 rebounds as UCSB routed NCAA Division II San Francisco State 98-67 to begin the season.

The sophomore Sensley had a jaw-dropping dunk off an inbound pass in the first half but it was his work on the boards that caught the attention of his head coach Joe Pasternack who said, "I am really proud of Zion Sensley, and he has such a high ceiling. For him to grab 14 rebounds, I am just really proud of him."

Sensley made 3-of-5 from three point distance and he was one of five Gauchos to score in double-figures.

True freshman CJ Shaw scored 20 points with 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

Colin Smith added 13 points, Miro Little tallied 12 points while Hosana Kitenge scored 11 points for the Gauchos who led 58-35 at the half.

(Miro Little scored 12 points in his Gauchos debut. Entenza Design).

UCSB hosts San Jose State on Saturday at 1 p.m.