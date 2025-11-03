The Psychedelic Symphony to Put on an Evening You Won’t Want to Miss at the Granada Theater

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Costumes, covers of Pink Floyd and more is what attendees can expect during the Psychedelic Symphony with The Santa Barbara Symphony and Doublewide Kings.

The evening will take you back to the 60s and 70s with tunes in a symphonic twist.

Costumes are encouraged and the surprises seem endless!

The Morning News was joined by Robert Teneyck, Doublewide Kings bassist, and John Simpson, the band’s vocalist for the exciting event and the best way to keep an eye on tickets.

