Man arrested for firearm and narcotics possesion at traffic stop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 28-year-old for firearm and narcotic possession at a traffic stop just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies noticed the man making an illegal turn at the intersection of Las Positas Road and Rebecca Lane, according to the SBCSO.

The man initially yielded at the stop before reversing his car near a deputy's car, according to the SBCSO.

These actions prompted an investigation where deputies found methamphetamine, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the SBCSO.

Deputies then arrested the 28-year-old for the following felonies:

carrying a concealed, unregistered firearm by a prohibited person

felon in possession of a firearm

possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm by a prohibited person

possession of specified controlled substances while armed

felon in possession of ammunition

Deputies also arrested the 28-year-old for the following misdemeanors:

possession of methamphetamine

possession of cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

driving with a suspended license due to DUI

The man is currently being held at the Main Jail on $50,000 bail.