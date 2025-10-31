Skip to Content
Man arrested for firearm and narcotics possesion at traffic stop

SB Sheriff's Office
By
today at 4:01 pm
Published 4:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 28-year-old for firearm and narcotic possession at a traffic stop just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies noticed the man making an illegal turn at the intersection of Las Positas Road and Rebecca Lane, according to the SBCSO.

The man initially yielded at the stop before reversing his car near a deputy's car, according to the SBCSO.

These actions prompted an investigation where deputies found methamphetamine, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the SBCSO.

Deputies then arrested the 28-year-old for the following felonies:

  • carrying a concealed, unregistered firearm by a prohibited person
  • felon in possession of a firearm
  • possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm by a prohibited person
  • possession of specified controlled substances while armed
  • felon in possession of ammunition

Deputies also arrested the 28-year-old for the following misdemeanors:

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of cocaine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • driving with a suspended license due to DUI

The man is currently being held at the Main Jail on $50,000 bail.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

