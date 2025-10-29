Skip to Content
Ram Tough! Cate outlasts Santa Fe in five sets to advance to CIF-SS D7 semifinals

CATE WINS.00_00_18_00.Still001
Cate rallies for quarterfinal win
By
Published 11:31 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT). - Cate High School was not ready to end their girls volleyball season.

They kept rallying all match long as they pulled out a five-set thriller to beat Santa Fe in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 quarterfinal up on the hill in Carpinteria.

Rams star Oyin Opawumi had a monster match with 29 kills and 15 digs as Cate won 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 25-19 and 18-16.

In each set they won the Rams had to erase a deficit along the way.

Besides Opawumi, Cate got 13 kills from Cassidy Rose and Emerson Evans added 7.

Cate will play on the road in Carson on Saturday when they meet the California Academy of Math and Science in the semifinals.

Cate High School
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

