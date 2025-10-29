Ram Tough! Cate outlasts Santa Fe in five sets to advance to CIF-SS D7 semifinals

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT). - Cate High School was not ready to end their girls volleyball season.

They kept rallying all match long as they pulled out a five-set thriller to beat Santa Fe in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 quarterfinal up on the hill in Carpinteria.

Rams star Oyin Opawumi had a monster match with 29 kills and 15 digs as Cate won 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 25-19 and 18-16.

In each set they won the Rams had to erase a deficit along the way.

Besides Opawumi, Cate got 13 kills from Cassidy Rose and Emerson Evans added 7.

Cate will play on the road in Carson on Saturday when they meet the California Academy of Math and Science in the semifinals.