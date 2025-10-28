Two injured after head on crash on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people suffered injuries after a head-on two-car crash near Painted Cave Road on Highway 154 just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver of a Tesla suffered moderate injuries in the crash and had two dogs in the car with them, according to the SBCFD.

The driver of a Subaru suffered major injuries in the crash, and both dogs involved did not need medical attention, according to the SBCFD.

Officials closed Highway 154 to just one-way traffic as of 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to CHP dispatchers.