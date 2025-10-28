Skip to Content
Top Stories

Two injured after head on crash on Highway 154

SBCFD
By
New
Published 5:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people suffered injuries after a head-on two-car crash near Painted Cave Road on Highway 154 just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver of a Tesla suffered moderate injuries in the crash and had two dogs in the car with them, according to the SBCFD.

The driver of a Subaru suffered major injuries in the crash, and both dogs involved did not need medical attention, according to the SBCFD.

Officials closed Highway 154 to just one-way traffic as of 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to CHP dispatchers.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.