Charges filed against Benito Najera for human trafficking and sex offenses on minors

today at 4:35 pm
Published 4:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Benito Najera, a 33-year-old Santa Barbara man, received charges for human trafficking and sex offenses against three minor female victims, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Najera is now charged with the following crimes:

  • human trafficking of a minor, one count
  • rape of an unconcious person
  • rape of an intoxicated person
  • statutory rape
  • forcible oral copulation, multiple counts
  • child pornography production, one count
  • possession of child pornography, one count

Najera is currently being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail and his preliminary hearing will be Oct. 20.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

