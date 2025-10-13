Charges filed against Benito Najera for human trafficking and sex offenses on minors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Benito Najera, a 33-year-old Santa Barbara man, received charges for human trafficking and sex offenses against three minor female victims, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Najera is now charged with the following crimes:

human trafficking of a minor, one count

rape of an unconcious person

rape of an intoxicated person

statutory rape

forcible oral copulation, multiple counts

child pornography production, one count

possession of child pornography, one count

Najera is currently being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail and his preliminary hearing will be Oct. 20.