San Marcos wins second straight Channel League title in girls volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Senior Night at San Marcos High School was a sweeping success.

After celebrating 15 seniors the Royals wrapped up their second straight Channel League title with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 sweep over second place Ventura.

Cora Loomer led the way with a match-high 14 kills for a Royals team that improved to 13-0 in league and 24-6 overall.

Lila Westmacott dished out 33 assists.

San Marcos wraps up the regular season at Pacifica on Tuesday.

Ventura is 11-2 in the Channel League.