Skip to Content
Top Stories

San Marcos wins second straight Channel League title in girls volleyball

D6E_2890
Entenza Design
Cora Loomer had a match-high 14 kills in win
By
Published 11:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Senior Night at San Marcos High School was a sweeping success.

After celebrating 15 seniors the Royals wrapped up their second straight Channel League title with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 sweep over second place Ventura.

Cora Loomer led the way with a match-high 14 kills for a Royals team that improved to 13-0 in league and 24-6 overall.

Lila Westmacott dished out 33 assists.

San Marcos wraps up the regular season at Pacifica on Tuesday.

Ventura is 11-2 in the Channel League.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
san marcos royals
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content