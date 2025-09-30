Royals get revenge with rivalry win over Dos Pueblos in flag football

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT). - San Marcos returned the favor and now the Channel League race is all tied up at the top.

The Royals intercepted three passes and won a defensive 14-7 battle on the road at rival Dos Pueblos.

(The Royals defense bottled up the Chargers passing attack for most of the game. Entenza Design).

Both teams are now tied for first place at 9-1 with four league games left for each squad.

Earlier this season DP edged the Royals by one point at San Marcos.

Clinging to a 14-7 lead, San Marcos senior Peyton Sperling intercepted a pass deep in Royals territory with under a minute left in the game to seal the game and start the celebration.

After a scoreless first quarter Royals sophomore Victoria Aldana picked off a pass and returned the ball into Dos Pueblos territory.

San Marcos cashed the turnover into points as Aldana, who also plays quarterback, scored on a 1-yard sneak and the Royals led 7-0.

The Royals got a second interception late in the first half by Piper Kittle.

But on the final play of the first half and the Royals knocking on the door, Ruby Streatfeild pulled the flag of receiver Peyton Sperling just a few yards from the end zone to keep the score 7-0.

The Royals increased the lead to 14-0 in the third quarter when Rio Chesluk got the ball in the backfield and she threw a short touchdown pass to Janelle Capuno.

Moments into the fourth quarter DP got back into the game with an explosive play.

Kacey Hurley threw downfield to Brooklyn Hedricks who got behind the defense for a 45-yard touchdown to make it a 14-7 ballgame.

With under two minutes to play the Chargers had 4th and goal from the 13-yard line but the Royals were able to stop a receiver several yards shy of the end zone.

But DP forced a three and out and after a short punt the Chargers had the ball inside the Royals 30-yard line.

But Sperling made the big defensive play and the Royals got their revenge.