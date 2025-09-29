Ventura man arrested for homicide against relative after fight

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura Police arrested a Ventura man for homicide after an altercation at Del Norte Street just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

VPD officers received a call about a fight between two Ventura men and found one of them unconscious when they arrived.

Crews later pronounced the victim dead at the scene after life-saving measures, according to the VPD.

VPD officers found out that the two men were related and took the second man in the fight into custody without incident.

There is no threat to the community, and this investigation remains ongoing. Those with more information are encouraged to contact the VPD Major Crimes Unit.