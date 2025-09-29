Skip to Content
Top Stories

Rams rally past Colts behind late fourth quarter touchdown catches from Puka and Tutu

INDY LA FINA.00_02_02_03.Still004
Kevin Roose
Stafford threw 3 td passes as the Rams hand Colts first loss
By
New
Published 7:31 am

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KEYT). - Tutu Atwell caught an 88-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with just 1:33 remaining as the Los Angeles Rams handed Indianapolis their first loss on the year 27-20 at SoFi Stadium.

(Atwell had just one catch on the season before his game-winner on Sunday.) (Kevin Roose)

Both teams are now 3-1.

Puka Nacua caught 13 passes for a career-high 170 yards and his 9-yard touchdown reception with 3:20 to play tied the game at 20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTCaTmX36Do

Stafford passed for 375 yards with 3 touchdowns in a game that featured 4 lead changes.

The Colts built a 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter on a Daniel Jones to Michael Pittman Jr. 2-yard touchdown pass that capped off an 11-play, 90 yard drive.

(Former Oaks Christian High School and USC star Michael Pittman Jr. had five catches for 41 yards). (Kevin Roose).

After a Stafford fumble deep in Rams territory, the defense kept it a one-score game as the Colts settled for a Spencer Shrader 38-yard field goal to go up 20-13 with 8:58 remaining.

The Colts entered the game averaging over 34 points per game but they committed their first three turnovers on the year with Kam Curl picking off two passes from Daniel Jones including a game-sealing pick with :53 seconds to go in the game.

It's a short turnaround for the Rams who host San Francisco on Thursday evening.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content