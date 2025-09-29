Rams rally past Colts behind late fourth quarter touchdown catches from Puka and Tutu

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KEYT). - Tutu Atwell caught an 88-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with just 1:33 remaining as the Los Angeles Rams handed Indianapolis their first loss on the year 27-20 at SoFi Stadium.

(Atwell had just one catch on the season before his game-winner on Sunday.) (Kevin Roose)

Both teams are now 3-1.

Puka Nacua caught 13 passes for a career-high 170 yards and his 9-yard touchdown reception with 3:20 to play tied the game at 20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTCaTmX36Do

Stafford passed for 375 yards with 3 touchdowns in a game that featured 4 lead changes.

The Colts built a 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter on a Daniel Jones to Michael Pittman Jr. 2-yard touchdown pass that capped off an 11-play, 90 yard drive.

(Former Oaks Christian High School and USC star Michael Pittman Jr. had five catches for 41 yards). (Kevin Roose).

After a Stafford fumble deep in Rams territory, the defense kept it a one-score game as the Colts settled for a Spencer Shrader 38-yard field goal to go up 20-13 with 8:58 remaining.

The Colts entered the game averaging over 34 points per game but they committed their first three turnovers on the year with Kam Curl picking off two passes from Daniel Jones including a game-sealing pick with :53 seconds to go in the game.

It's a short turnaround for the Rams who host San Francisco on Thursday evening.