Oxnard Police arrest man for firearm offenses

Oxnard Police Department
Published 2:25 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard Police arrested a 25-year-old man for multiple firearm offenses at a traffic stop in Oxnard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

OPD officers found ammunition in the man's car during the stop and searched the vehicle.

OPD officers later found a loaded gun inside the car and arrested the man for the multiple aforementioned charges.

Those with additional information on the case or other crimes are encouraged to call the OPD or visit its website.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

