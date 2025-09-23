Flag Football: San Marcos records 4th straight shutout, DP routs Rio Mesa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

San Marcos 14, Oxnard 0: The Royals 'zeroed-in' on another opponent as they blanked Oxnard 14-0 for the fourth straight shutout in girls flag football.

(Royals scored all of their points in the first half. Entenza Design).

Peyton Sperling had a key interception to lead the Royals to their fifth consecutive win overall as they improved to 16-3 on the season and 7-1 in the Channel League.

Victoria Aldana threw two touchdown passes in the first half, one to Mia Richmond and the other to Rio Chesluk.

(Rio Chesluk snagged her 10th interception on the season. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos 45, Rio Mesa 6: Kacey Hurley threw six touchdown passes as Dos Pueblos moved to 8-0 in the Channel League with a 45-6 win at Rio Mesa.

Ruby Streatfeild caught three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Chargers improved to 17-1 on the season.

Carly Letendre had two receiving touchdowns and Taylor Grant had the other one for DP.