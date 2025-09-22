Skip to Content
Top Stories

Weekend local college results

Cal_Poly_Mustangs_logo.svg
Mustangs volleyball went 3-0 in SLO Classic
By
Published 8:06 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT).-

NCAA Football: Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17

JC Football:Long Beach 56 , SBCC 7

Hancock 39, Santa Ana 20

Ventura 52, Moorpark 39

NCAA Men's Soccer: UCSB 1, Grand Canyon 1

Cal Poly 2, San Diego State 0

Division 2: Westmont 2, CSU San Marcos 1

Junior College: SBCC 2, Mt. San Antonio 1

NCAA Women's Soccer: Weber State 2, UCSB 0

Division 2: CSU San Marcos 1, Westmont 0

Junior College: SBCC 2, Mt. San Antonio 1

NCAA Women's Volleyball: Dayton Flyer Invitational:

UCSB 3, Illinois State 0

Dayton 3, UCSB 1

UCSB 3, Wright State 0

SLO Classic:

Cal Poly 3, Saint Mary's 2

Cal Poly 3, Utah 0

Cal Poly 3, Cal Baptist 0

Division 2: Biola 3, Westmont 2

Westmont 3, Menlo 0

Junior College: SBCC 3, Bakersfield 0

NCAA Men's Water Polo: Cal 16, UCSB 14

UC Irvine 13, UCSB 12

UCSB 13, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 11

Santa Clara 11, UCSB 10

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
cal poly mustangs
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content