Weekend local college results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT).-
NCAA Football: Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17
JC Football:Long Beach 56 , SBCC 7
Hancock 39, Santa Ana 20
Ventura 52, Moorpark 39
NCAA Men's Soccer: UCSB 1, Grand Canyon 1
Cal Poly 2, San Diego State 0
Division 2: Westmont 2, CSU San Marcos 1
Junior College: SBCC 2, Mt. San Antonio 1
NCAA Women's Soccer: Weber State 2, UCSB 0
Division 2: CSU San Marcos 1, Westmont 0
Junior College: SBCC 2, Mt. San Antonio 1
NCAA Women's Volleyball: Dayton Flyer Invitational:
UCSB 3, Illinois State 0
Dayton 3, UCSB 1
UCSB 3, Wright State 0
SLO Classic:
Cal Poly 3, Saint Mary's 2
Cal Poly 3, Utah 0
Cal Poly 3, Cal Baptist 0
Division 2: Biola 3, Westmont 2
Westmont 3, Menlo 0
Junior College: SBCC 3, Bakersfield 0
NCAA Men's Water Polo: Cal 16, UCSB 14
UC Irvine 13, UCSB 12
UCSB 13, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 11
Santa Clara 11, UCSB 10