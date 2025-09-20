Skip to Content
Three Los Angeles men arrested for residential burglary in Paso Robles

today at 10:23 am
Published 10:39 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEY-T) – Three Los Angeles men tried to burglarize a home at the 100 block of Riverbank Lane in Paso Robles on Friday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

PRPD officers reported that the three men fled in a car and matched their descriptions to the crime after stopping their vehicle.

PRPD officers also found stolen property and burglary tools in the car in their initial search.

The three men were also involved in an interrupted burglary earlier in the day in Atascadero, according to the PRPD.

All three men were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

