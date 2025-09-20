Oxnard man arrested for 3D printed firearms and narcotic possession

OXNARD, Calif. (KEY-T) – West County Special Enforcement Unit deputies arrested a 46-year-old Oxnard man on Sept. 11 for narcotics, 3D printed firearms and ammunition possession, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Oxnard man is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own firearms, ammunition and other specific weapons, according to the VCSO.

Deputies contacted the 46-year-old at the 1500 block of Spinnaker Drive near Ventura, where they arrested him, according to the VCSO.

Deputies also found the Oxnard man in possession of an expandable baton and pepper spray before they arrested him and booked him into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, according to the VCSO.

Investigations continued on Sept. 12 when deputies obtained a search warrant for the 46-year-old's storage facility in Oxnard, according to the VCSO.

Deputies found several 3D printed firearms, standard firearms, various ammunition types, body armor and equipment to make firearms with a 3D printer, according to the VCSO.

Deputies then added more counts of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and 3D manufacturing of a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing, and those with information on this case or similar cases of 3D firearm printing are asked to contact the following number.