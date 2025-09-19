Skip to Content
Oceano man arrested for felony burglary and homicide

today at 2:52 pm
Published 3:00 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande Police arrested Fritz Schnoor, 35, for homicide, attempted homicide and burglary just before midnight on Sept. 18.

AGPD officers received a 911 call at the 600 block of Victoria Way and found two adults with stab wounds before taking both to the hospital.

One of the people died from their injuries and AGPD officers later arrested Schnoor a short distance away from the home.

Schnoor acted alone in committing the assault, no additional suspects are involved and there is no known threat to public safety after an initial AGPD investigation.

Schnoor was booked into the SLO County Jail under the following charges and is being held without bail:

  • California Penal Code 187(a) - Homicide
  • California Penal Code 664/187(a) – Attempted Homicide
  • California Penal Code 459 – Burglary

This remains an ongoing investigation and the AGPD encourages those with video or other information on the case to contact the following number.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

