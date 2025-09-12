San Marcos overwhelms rival Santa Barbara in flag football

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - The Royals had too many playmakers for Santa Barbara to handle.

Victoria Aldana, Rio Chesluk and Peyton Sperling led San Marcos to a 41-0 victory as the Royals move to 4-1 in the Channel League and 13-3 overall.

The sophomore Aldana threw a pair of touchdown passes and also gained over 100 yards on the ground.

(Victoria Aldana beat the Dons with her arm and legs. Entenza Design).

The Royals grabbed a 7-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter as Aldana threw a short touchdown to Drea Obispo.

Moments later senior Rylie Cook intercepted a Dons pass and raced 20-yards for a pick-six and the Royals led 14-0 after one quarter.

Early in the second quarter Aldana threw a short pass to senior Rio Chesluk who made a sharp cut and scored from five yards out to stretch the lead to 21-0.

On the Royals next possession senior Peyton Sperling took the handoff and raced 28-yards to make it 27-0 at halftime.

Chesluk added a one-yard score in the second half.

Santa Barbara had their best chance to score early in the first quarter as Shea Gannon turned a short-pass into a 43-yard gain deep into Royals territory. But the Dons turned the ball over on downs.