DP pulls out flag football thriller over Ventura

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT). -Dos Pueblos won a second straight Channel League 'instant classic' in girls flag football.

Quarterback Kacey Hurley escaped the rush and threw a 15-yard touchdown to Taylor Grant with 27 seconds to play as the Chargers celebrated a 36-33 win over Ventura.

DP is 4-0 in league while the Cougars are 3-1.

Last week DP edged rival San Marcos 15-14 as they stopped the Royals at the goal-line as time expired.

This time Dos Pueblos outlasted Ventura in a shootout.

Ventura grabbed a 33-30 lead midway in the fourth quarter as Ava Ortman threw a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal to Kaiya Cooke. Ortman tossed 4 TD's with three of those going to Cooke.

Both offenses went up and down the field for most of the game but the Chargers Kindah Ahmad-Reda had a huge defensive play as time expired in the third quarter. She intercepted Ortman and outraced the Cougars 70 yards for a pick-six that gave DP a 30-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ahmad-Reda also caught a touchdown pass earlier in the third quarter from Hurley who had 4 TD passes in the game as the Chargers improved to 13-1 overall.

(Kacey Hurley threw for close t0 250 yards. Entenza Design).

(Taylor Grant had 2 touchdown catches including the game-winner. Entenza Design).

Ortman also ran for a touchdown in the first half for Ventura who led 19-18 at the break.

The Cougars fall to 3-3 on the season.