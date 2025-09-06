Oxnard couple convicted of murdering boyfriend’s former girlfriend

OXNARD, Calif. - 34-year-old Margarita Jimenez of Oxnard and 39-year-old Jorge Garfias have been convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Yanelly Vargas.

The jury found true the special allegation that Jimenez personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

The couple were found not guilty of kidnapping the victim.

A court trial on additional special allegations and aggravating factors is scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025.

Oxnard Police Department say just before midnight on March 17th, 2024, they responded to a fight between a man and woman outside a business near East Wooley Road and Industrial Avenue.

During the 9111 call, a gunshot was heard.

Officers arrived to find 30-year-old Yanelly Vargas unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Ventura County Medical Center, where she later died.

Investigators say that Vargas had been lured outside of an Oxnard bar via a text message sent by her ex-boyfriend, Garfias. They say Garfias and Jimenez took Vargas to an alley in an industrial area nearby before beating her.

Investigators said Vargas attempted to walk away as they were followed by the pair in Garfias' truck.

Jimenez was captured on surveillance footage exiting the truck and running after Vargas with a handgun.

They say Jimenez shot Vargas in the chest once and attempted to shoot a second time before fleeing the scene in the truck with Garfias.

At the scene, investigators found a blood trail, a spent 9mm casing, and acrylic nails that were matched to Jimenez. A blood-stained yellow rope was also found near the victim.

An autopsy later confirmed Vargas died of a gunshot wound to the chest and that she had also suffered multiple blunt force injuries and signs of strangulation.

The couple is currently in custody.