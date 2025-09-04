Arroyo Grande massage therapist arrested for sexual penetration with foreign object

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande Police arrested a 33-year-old Arroyo Grande man on a felony charge for sexual penetration with a foreign object just before 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody at his business, SLO Massage Therapy, after a thorough investigation into a sexual assault allegation, according to the AGPD.

AGPD officers also served a search warrant at the Arroyo Grande man's business for evidence related to the investigation.

The 33-year-old was booked into the SLO County Jail for the felony charge and his bail is set at $100,000, according to the AGPD.

The Arroyo Grande man has served as a massage therapist for the past 14 years in the Five Cities area and the AGPD believes there could be more victims.

Those with more information or potential victims are encouraged to call the AGPD Investigations Bureau.