Paraglider rescued and taken to hospital for near Toro Canyon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Published 3:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Paramedics rescued a 51-year-old woman paragliding east of Toro Canyon and took her to Cottage Hospital for moderate injuries Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman and her gear were airlifted to the hospital after she crashed into steep and remote terrain just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the SBCFD.

She was treated by two firefighter paramedics and taken to the hospital at the time listed above, as detailed by the SBCFD.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

