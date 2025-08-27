Big first half leads Carpinteria past Santa Barbara in boys water polo

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The home Warriors jumped out to a 9-3 first half lead and defeated Santa Barbara 12-7 as Carpinteria improves to 4-1 to start the season.

Ryder Shaw and Samuel Medel led the Warriors offense with three goals apiece.

Goalie Stefano Piccoletti made eight blocks to key a strong defensive effort by the Warriors.

Oliver Kelly led the Dons with three goals. Twice in the fourth quarter he pulled Santa Barbara to within four goals of the Warriors but they could not get any closer as they fall to 2-3.

San Marcos 18, Westlake 16 (Overtime)

Cole Racich scored a team-high 4 goals as San Marcos outlasted Westlake 18-16 in overtime to win their season opener.