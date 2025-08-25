Skip to Content
Two dead after two-car crash Sunday morning near Oxnard

Jesus Reyes
By
today at 3:09 pm
Published 3:21 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people died after a two-car crash at the intersection of Central and Santa Clara Ave. near Oxnard just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Ventura CHP.

A 19-year-old from Santa Paula drove his BMW west on Central Ave. and failed to stop at the intersection on a red light.

There, the 19-year-old crashed into a Chevrolet with a 75-year-old Piru man driving and a 58-year-old Piru woman as a passenger in the car, detailed the CHP.

Both people in the Chevrolet died from their injuries at the scene, and the 19-year-old, who had moderate injuries from the crash, was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP.

The crash shut down traffic at the intersection for about eight hours before reopening at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, detailed the CHP.

This investigation remains ongoing and those with more information on the incident are asked to call the Ventura CHP.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

