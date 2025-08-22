‘Pro Day’ inside the UCSB Thunderdome as former Gaucho greats train together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some of the top UCSB men's basketball players of all-time were upstairs training in the Thunderdome.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell had a joint training session.

Miles Norris was lifting weights on campus and he stopped by to say hi and take pictures with his former teammates.

"It's players first program," said UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack who coached all three players. "It's awesome for our players to feel like this is home and they want to be out here in the summer training."

Norris has played with several NBA organizations since leaving UCSB in 2023 and now he is headed to play in Barcelona, Spain.

"It's a lot of ex-NBA guys, some really great players," said Norris who helped UCSB make two NCAA Tournament appearances in the three seasons he played for the Gauchos. "The biggest thing for me probably is the atmosphere, you know the fans are pretty crazy and every game is competitive so I am excited for that."

Norris was also thrilled to be back at UCSB.

"It's great to be back seeing coach, some of the guys I have played with Ajay, Ajare(Sanni), Brandon(Cyrus), it's good to see them, it's been awhile so I miss my guys."