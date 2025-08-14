Ventura man dies after two-car crash in Ventura early Thursday

VENTURA, Calif. – An 82-year-old Ventura man died after a two-car crash at Wells and Darling Roads around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Ventura Police Department.

VPD officers found two drivers at the crash site, where the 82-year-old suffered major injuries, requiring hospital transport, where he later died, according to the VPD.

The second driver suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was also taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the VPD.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash and the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will release the deceased's identity once next-of-kin are notified, according to the VPD.

This remains an ongoing investigation and those with information on the crash are encouraged to speak to the VPD at the following phone number.