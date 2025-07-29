Skip to Content
Top Stories

Another talented Shaw arrives at UCSB

GAUCHOS FRESHMAN.00_00_30_00.Still001
Shaw should provide plenty of energy off the bench for UCSB
By
Published 11:55 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Brian Shaw is the best basketball player to ever come out of UCSB.

Freshman C.J. Shaw is not related to the former NBA player but he certainly has the talent to make a nice impact for the Gauchos as a true freshman.

The 6'4 guard was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Nevada after another terrific season at Mojave High School in Las Vegas.

He averaged 21.6 points with more than 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Shaw is a two-way player as he averaged almost 4 steals per game on defense.

But all of that is in the past according to Shaw.

"Obviously high school stuff is left in high school, so college starting a new career," stated Shaw.

"For a college athlete you have to be able to shoot the ball, play defense and be able to push the ball up any position you are playing. Hard work and defense, defense is a big thing in college."

UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack likes what he sees so far from his top 100 ESPN recruit.

"C.J. was the Gatorade Player of the Year," began Pasternack. "I mean he is one of the big surprises for us, he has been doing an unbelievable job."

The Gauchos are just about at the midway point of their eight-week summer practice session.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content