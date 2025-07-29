Another talented Shaw arrives at UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Brian Shaw is the best basketball player to ever come out of UCSB.

Freshman C.J. Shaw is not related to the former NBA player but he certainly has the talent to make a nice impact for the Gauchos as a true freshman.

The 6'4 guard was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Nevada after another terrific season at Mojave High School in Las Vegas.

He averaged 21.6 points with more than 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Shaw is a two-way player as he averaged almost 4 steals per game on defense.

But all of that is in the past according to Shaw.

"Obviously high school stuff is left in high school, so college starting a new career," stated Shaw.

"For a college athlete you have to be able to shoot the ball, play defense and be able to push the ball up any position you are playing. Hard work and defense, defense is a big thing in college."

UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack likes what he sees so far from his top 100 ESPN recruit.

"C.J. was the Gatorade Player of the Year," began Pasternack. "I mean he is one of the big surprises for us, he has been doing an unbelievable job."

The Gauchos are just about at the midway point of their eight-week summer practice session.