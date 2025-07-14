Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office ask for community aid locating missing teen

today at 5:55 pm
Published 6:03 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for public aid in finding 16-year-old Navada Austin, last seen in Nipomo on July 10.

Austin is a white female and stands five feet, nine inches with green eyes, brown hair, and weighs 135 pounds, according to the SLOCSO.

Austin was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on July 10, leaving the Nipomo area, wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black backpack, and a nose ring, as detailed by SLOCSO.

Austin could possibly be with a white male teenager and was potentially seen in both San Miguel and Santa Maria, attempting to leave out of state to Washington, according to the SLOCSO.

Those with any information on Austin's location are asked to contact the SLOCSO Detective Division immediately.

