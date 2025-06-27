Two men dead after car crash on Highway 166 Wednesday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Two men died from a car crash along Highway 166 after a CalTrans worker noticed their overturned pickup truck at 10:30 Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Maria CHP.

The car was not visible from the roadway due to being hidden in heavy brush down an embankment off the highway, according to the Santa Maria CHP.

First responders found both men in the car with fatal injuries from the crash and are working with the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office to identify them, according to the Santa Maria CHP.

The car in the crash is believed to be part of an active missing person investigation by the SLO County Sheriff's Office, which began this June, according to the Santa Maria CHP.

CHP units and an aircraft along Route 166 were unable to locate the car or the person first responders were searching for on June 18, according to the Santa Maria CHP.

The crash remains under investigation and information requests on the missing persons case should go to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff Office, according to the Santa Maria CHP.